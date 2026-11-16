Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash at Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man died early Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 395 in Adelanto.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that deputies responded at about 3:38 a.m. on November 16, 2026, to a crash in the 11000 block of Chamberlaine Way.

Smith said a Ford sedan was traveling southbound on Highway 395 when it collided with a silver Toyota Camry before striking a traffic signal pole.

The Ford came to rest partially on its side, with its frame bent around the base of the pole. The roof buckled, leaving the sedan nearly unrecognizable.

The adult male driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. His identification is pending. The woman driving the Camry was uninjured, Smith said.

At about 8 a.m., firefighters returned to the scene to extricate his body from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story, and additional information will be reported as it becomes available.

UPDATE: The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the Ford driver killed in the crash as Juan M. Burgoin Velarde, 26, of Adelanto.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!