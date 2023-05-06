Man killed in Thursday night crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the person killed in a Thursday night crash in Victorville.

It happened on May 4, 2023, at about 9:00 pm, on Amargosa Road, just south of Luna Road.

Victorville City Fire along with deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the incident and located a gray Lincoln pickup truck with major damage near a freeway sign pole.

The male driver was trapped in the mangled truck and required extrication. A helicopter was initially requested to the scene, however, after extrication, he went into full cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The coroner identified the deceased as 48-year-old Richard C. Wright, a resident of Victorville.

According to witnesses, the truck first crashed into the back of a sedan that was waiting to turn onto the I-15 freeway and continued traveling down Mariposa Road where it lost control and crashed.

Amargosa Road was closed in both directions for several hours while the MAIT (Major Accident Investigation Team) conducted the investigation.

Official details on the collision have not been released. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

