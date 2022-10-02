Adelanto News
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Rancho Road in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in a single vehicle traffic accident in Adelanto.
At about 6:24 am, on October 1, 2022, emergency personnel were dispatched to the area of Rancho Road and Racoon Avenue in Adelanto.
A gray four-door sedan involved in the crash was off the paved roadway and in a dirt field next to the Adelanto ICE Processing Center. The passenger door to the vehicle was open and a male could be seen partially hanging out of the car.
Emergency personnel responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene. The identity of the is pending notification on next of kin by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.
Rancho Road was closed in both directions for several hours while deputies investigated and waited to the coroner to arrive.
The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is handling the investigation into the collision and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
