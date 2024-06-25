 
Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on E Avenue in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJune 24, 2024 | 10:46 pmLast Updated: June 24, 2024 | 10:49 pm

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — On Monday afternoon, a fatal single-vehicle accident occurred in the City of Hesperia.

The incident was reported shortly after 4:00 pm on June 24, 2024, at the 11100 block of E Avenue.

Responding to the scene, deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire Department found a silver 2001 Honda Accord overturned.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle left the roadway at a curve, overturned, and landed on its roof for reasons that are still being investigated.

Witnesses at the scene reported that a male individual was found pinned beneath the vehicle and was pronounced deceased.

E Avenue was temporarily closed between Eucalyptus Street and Peach Avenue for the duration of the investigation. At around 7:00 pm, the coroner arrived to take possession of the body.

The identity of the deceased and any additional information regarding the crash will be provided as it becomes available.


