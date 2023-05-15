Man killed in rollover crash on Mother’s Day in Apple Valley identified

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a rollover crash on Mother’s Day Sunday in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 6:00 pm, on May 14, 2023, on Highway 18, just before the Bear Valley Road cutoff commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene and located a Toyota Camry on the shoulder in a dirt field.

According to witnesses, the Toyota crashed into the rear of a silver Dodge Charger before losing control and overturning. After the crash, witnesses ran over to render aid to the male who was still inside the vehicle. One witness told VVNG the male had a major head injury and bystanders were performing CPR.

Firefighters placed a yellow tarp over the body. The coroner’s office identified the deceased man as Isaace Figueroa, 40, a resident of Apple Valley.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the vehicle accident investigation.

