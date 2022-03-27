All News
Man killed in rollover crash on I-15 freeway near Baker identified
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a rollover crash on the I-15 freeway near Baker, CA.
It happened on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at about 3:08 am, on the northbound I-15 near Halloran Springs Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a sedan and an SUV were involved in a collision that caused the SUV to roll over multiple times before landing in the center divider.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash and the driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was identified as Raul Negrete Gontes, a 39-year-old resident of Compton.
Additional information about the incident was not available at the time of this article. The investigation is being handled by the Barstow California Highway Patrol.
