Man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 395 in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was killed Friday afternoon after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a pickup-truck in Victorville, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. on Highway 395 between Bear Valley Road and La Mesa Road on June 19th, 2020.

A white-colored truck with an attached trailer hauling party equipment had been traveling northbound on Highway 395, when the driver made a legal U-turn to head southbound on Highway 395 to avoid heavy traffic from a previous non-injury crash in the area.

As the truck was completing the U-turn, officials said the the rider of the white Honda Interceptor motorcycle, which was also traveling northbound, struck the side of the pickup truck.

The crash caused north and southbound lanes of Highway 395 to shut down as authorities investigated the scene.

The rider, who was only identified as man, died at the scene. The Victorville Police Department reopened Highway 395 just after 10 p.m. Friday night.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, and remained at the scene during the investigation.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.