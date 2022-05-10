Man killed in Mother’s Day crash on the SB I-15 freeway in Apple Valley identified

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed after he was ejected in a crash on Mother’s Day was identified as a 70-year-old Las Vegas resident.

It happened on Sunday, May 8, 2022, just before 7:00 am, along the southbound I-15 freeway, near the Wild Wash Road off-ramp.

For reasons still unknown, the driver of a white Toyota Tundra lost control causing the truck to overturn multiple times before coming to a stop in the desert along the northside of the freeway.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to airlift a person with critical injuries to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the passenger identified as Lucio Parada-Becerra was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Victorille CHP station is handling the investigation into the collision.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.