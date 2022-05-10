All News
Man killed in Mother’s Day crash on the SB I-15 freeway in Apple Valley identified
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed after he was ejected in a crash on Mother’s Day was identified as a 70-year-old Las Vegas resident.
It happened on Sunday, May 8, 2022, just before 7:00 am, along the southbound I-15 freeway, near the Wild Wash Road off-ramp.
For reasons still unknown, the driver of a white Toyota Tundra lost control causing the truck to overturn multiple times before coming to a stop in the desert along the northside of the freeway.
Emergency personnel responded to the incident and requested a helicopter to airlift a person with critical injuries to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the passenger identified as Lucio Parada-Becerra was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The Victorille CHP station is handling the investigation into the collision.
