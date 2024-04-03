Male Killed in Lethal Force Encounter with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Deputies in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A male was killed during an encounter involving the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in Victorville after an incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon.

Officials have announced a press conference to be held today to shed light on the events that transpired.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Forest Hills Drive, near Brentwood Drive, not far from the Green Tree East Leadership Academy Elementary School. Deputies were responding to a call regarding an unwelcome individual at a local residential property, as per the department’s initial report.

“A lethal force encounter occurred after deputies arrived and a male subject was later pronounced deceased,” revealed Mara Rodriguez, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman, in the aftermath of the incident.

As of now, no information about the identity of the male, his age, or the precise reasons for the use of deadly force has been made public. The circumstances leading up to the encounter are under investigation.

Sheriff Shannon Dicus is expected to provide critical details and address concerns during the scheduled news conference at 9 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Department headquarters in San Bernardino.

Editor’s Note: The headline has been revised to replace the term “man” with “male” to reflect that the individual’s age has not been disclosed, and it is unknown whether they are a minor.





