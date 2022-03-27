All News
Man killed in head-on traffic collision along Ranchero Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A violent head-on traffic collision left one person dead and two others injured.
It happened at about 12:44 am, on Saturday, March 26, 2022, along the 14100 block of Ranchero Road, in between Topaz Avenue and Tropicana Rose Avenue.
The crash involved a Nissan SUV and a Chevy pickup truck, both vehicles sustained extensive front-end damage.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and reported they had a total of two delayed patients and a third person trapped and requiring extrication.
Moments later, the person trapped inside of the truck was pronounced deceased. The driver of the SUV and a second occupant from the truck were transported by ambulance to area hospitals.
Ranchero Road was closed between Topaz Avenue and Maple Avenue in both directions while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.
The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station. The identity of the deceased will be released by the San Bernardino County coroner’s office.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
