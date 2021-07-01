Man killed in head-on crash Wednesday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man was killed in a head-on traffic collision Wednesday evening in the Town of Apple Valley.

It happened just before 7:00 pm, on June 30th near the intersection of Central and Powhatan Roads. The crash involved a white 1993 Jeep Wrangler and a white 2004 Mazda 6.

Upon arrival, Apple Valley Fire Protection District firefighters located the Jeep on its side and both vehicles had major front-end damage. Firefighters pronounced the driver of the sedan deceased at the scene and reported extrication would be required for the other driver.

(Photo by Dorothy Easter)

The 17-year-old male driver of the Jeep was extricated and transported by ambulance to St. Mary’s hospital where he was subsequently airlifted to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Through preliminary investigation, it is believed the Mazda was driving south on Central Road and for an unknown reason crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with the Jeep.

Several Good Samaritans stopped at the scene of the crash and attempted rendering aid before emergency personnel arrived.

(Photo credit LLN)

“I was there, my heart hurts for the older man, I tried to comfort him and prayed with him. God Bless you Sir, I wish I could have done more. So many kind people were all around trying to help,” commented VVNG member Lena Graham.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.

The collision is being investigated by the Apple Valley Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is urged to call the Apple Valley Station at (760)240-7400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

(Photo credit LLN)

