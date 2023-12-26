Man killed in crash on his birthday Christmas Eve, Identified as Adelanto Man

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man who was killed on his birthday Christmas Eve was identified as 59-year-old Daris Jones, a resident of Adelanto.

The crash was reported on December 24, 2023 at 10:02 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Cassia Road.

Emergency workers arrived on scene and located a single-vehicle crash and located Jones with critical injuries. He was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Jones was transported by ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where despite life saving measures, he was pronounced deceased.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out as a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation by Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. No further details were immediately available.



