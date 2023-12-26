Adelanto NewsAll NewsFeatured

Man killed in crash on his birthday Christmas Eve, Identified as Adelanto Man

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 25, 2023Last Updated: December 25, 2023
Road Closed -- (VVNG.com File Photo)

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man who was killed on his birthday Christmas Eve was identified  as 59-year-old Daris Jones, a resident of Adelanto.

The crash was reported on December 24, 2023 at 10:02 p.m. at the intersection of Bellflower Street and Cassia Road.

Emergency workers arrived on scene and located a single-vehicle crash and located Jones with critical injuries. He was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Jones was transported by ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center, where despite life saving measures, he was pronounced deceased.

Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of collision.

Drugs and/or alcohol have not been ruled out as a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation by Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station. No further details were immediately available.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 25, 2023Last Updated: December 25, 2023

Related Articles

Corvette driver crashes on 15 freeway in Hesperia, suffers possible seizure

December 25, 2023

Motorcycle Rider Injured in Crash on 15 Freeway Christmas Day

December 25, 2023

Early Morning Solo-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Victorville Leaves 1 Injured

December 23, 2023
adelanto shooting investigation on mojave drive

Investigation continues into Monday night shooting on Mojave Drive in Adelanto

December 21, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2023, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button