Man killed in crash on Arrowhead Lake Road identified

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old man killed Monday afternoon in a solo vehicle crash was identified by the coroner’s office as Mark Nottingham of Colton.

Nottingham died at the scene after his vehicle crashed about 4:38 PM Monday in the 5000 block of Arrowhead Lake Road. For reasons still unknown, the vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition, veered off the roadway and collided with a brick wall.

Nottingham was alone in the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:59 PM.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Office is handling the crash investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

(Photo credit: Dan Oleson)