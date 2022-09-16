All News
Man killed in Amtrak parking lot in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives conducted an investigation after a man was killed in the Victorville Amtrak parking lot.
Deputies responded to the location of Seventh Street and D Street next to the Greyhound bus depot, just after midnight on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
They arrived and found a male lying in the Amtrak parking lot and blocked off the area with sheriff’s crime scene tape. Homicide detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Departent were requested to respond.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG detectives were actively investigating the discovery of a deceased male. “The scene is still active and we will release further info when it becomes available,” stated Huerta.
The investigation continued until about 9:00 am., before it was wrapped up. No other details have been released, please check back for updates.
