Teenager Killed Friday Night After Dirt Bike and Quad Crash on Escondido Avenue in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A tragic off-road vehicle crash in Hesperia resulted in the death of a teenager on Friday night, identified as 15-year-old Fernando Gamiz Jr, family confirmed.

The incident occurred on December 15, 2023, on Escondido Avenue, just south of Ranchero Road, at approximately 7:54 p.m. It involved a dirt bike and a quad.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, one of the off-road vehicles overturned, causing the rider to be thrown onto the street pavement and sustaining severe injuries.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the San Bernardino County Fire Department found the rider in critical condition, requiring CPR. Despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead at Desert Valley Hospital.

The second rider initially left the scene but returned shortly after. He sustained minor hand injuries and facial abrasions but refused medical transportation.

As the California Highway Patrol investigates the crash, Escondido Avenue between Cromdale Street and Buffalo Road has been closed.

Key witnesses from Southern California Edison, who happened to be nearby, stayed on the scene to provide information to the authorities.

The crash is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

The article has been revised to accurately state that the individual in question was a teenager, not an adult, as initially mentioned.

