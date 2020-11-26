Man killed, child injured in high-speed crash in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 23-year-old man was killed and a 5-year-old child was injured as a result of a high-speed crash that occurred in Apple Valley late Tuesday night.

On November 24, 2020, at approximately 10:51 PM, Victor Valley Station deputies conducted a traffic stop on a white 2004 Ford Mustang in the area of Kiowa Road and Bear Valley Road, for several vehicle code violations.

Officials said the driver failed to yield and led deputies on a high-speed pursuit lasting approximately three miles.

“The driver drove east on Bear Valley Road into oncoming lanes of traffic before turning around and driving west on Bear Valley Road. The driver continued north on Kiowa Road and failed to stop at multiple posted stop signs and driving at speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Deputies lost visual of the Ford near the intersection of Kiowa Road and Teton Road and reduced speed for the upcoming curve in the roadway.

“The suspect lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Kiowa Road and Ottawa Road and collided with several large trees in the front yard of a residence. When deputies arrived at the traffic collision, they found the driver and a five-year-old child with major injuries,” stated the news release.

Deputies rendered immediate medical treatment to the five-year-old and attempted to free the trapped driver from the vehicle.

Rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response rendered medical treatment to the five-year-old. Medical personnel pronounced the driver deceased on scene. The five-year-old was transported by air ambulance to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

The investigation of the collision is ongoing. Kiowa Road south of Powhatan Road and north of Ottawa Road was closed in both directions for several hours while the scene was processed for evidence and interviews were conducted.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the collision is asked to contact Deputy A. Hylin at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station.

