Man killed changing tire ID’d; Victorville woman charged with felony DUI
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Victorville woman is facing the charge of felony DUI after a crash claimed the life of a man who was changing his tire on the Interstate 15 freeway.
The victim was identified as Miguel Hernandez Valadez, 38, of Long Beach.
The fatal crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m., Monday, February 6, on the northbound 15 freeway, south of Palmdale Road in the City of Victorville.
Valadez was standing to the right of a disabled white GMC 2500HD pick-up truck, which was parked on the right shoulder of Interstate 15 northbound, beneath the Palmdale Road overpass.
That’s when 46-year-old Jeniffer Renae Morgan, a resident of Victorville, was traveling northbound on I-15 in a black Chevrolet Cruz, south of Palmdale Road, in an unknown lane and at an unknown speed, approaching the male pedestrian’s location, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.
“For reasons still under investigation, the female driver allowed the Chevrolet to veer right towards the male pedestrian and simultaneously struck the right side of the GMC and the male pedestrian,” the CHP said in a news release.
Following the crash, the Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels facing in a northerly direction, with Valadez trapped beneath the vehicle.
The Victorville Fire Department, American Medical Response, and California Highway Patrol personnel were dispatched to the scene.
Valadez succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased onscene by Fire personnel.
The CHP officer located a can of alcohol in the driver’s purse, and following the on-scene investigation, the driver was arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol and is currently being held in lieu of a $250,000 bail.
A family member of the woman arrived onscene as she was placed into handcuffs. The driver apologized to her family member and was visibly emotional as she walked past them to be placed into the patrol car.
This crash is still under investigation by the CHP Victorville Area Office, and no other information was available.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the CHP Victorville Area Office at (760) 241-1186.
