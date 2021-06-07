Man killed by train Sunday morning in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was struck and killed by a train Sunday morning in Victorville.

On June 6, 2021, at 8:04 am, BNSF Railroad police responded to the railroad tracks near the area of Ridgecrest Road and the Bear Valley Road overpass in Victorville where a train struck a pedestrian.

San Bernardino County Coroner officials said the name of the decedent will be released once the identification is established and the next of kin is notified.

No additional information was available for release and BNSF police are investigating the collision.