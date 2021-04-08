Man killed by hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver that struck and killed a 57-year-old man Wednesday night in Hesperia.

It happened at about 8:53 PM, on April 7, 2021, in the area of Locust Avenue north of Mauna Loa Street.

Sheriff’s officials said the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office, the pedestrian is described as a Hispanic male adult and was pronounced deceased at 9:00 PM. His name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Locust Avenue from Mauna Loa Street to Pendleton Street was closed for several hours while deputies from the Hesperia Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) processed the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver and the involved vehicle have not been located or identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, or anyone who may have witnessed the collision, is asked to contact Deputy F. Zavala or Deputy S. LoPiccolo at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

