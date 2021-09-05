All News
Man killed at River Ridge Apartments in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed at the River Ridge Apartments in Hesperia on Saturday.
It happened at about 5:51am, on September 4, 2021, in the 17500 block of Sequioa Avenue in Hesperia.
Residents living in the area reached out to VVNG and reported hearing a shooting with at least 5-7 rounds fired.
Sheriff’s officials confirmed the deceased is a male but had no other details available for release.
Several evidence crime scene markers were placed along a sidewalk leading to an apartment. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded and conducted their investigation.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News4 days ago
Menifee man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Victorville identified
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville man arrested on drug charges after search warrant
-
All News5 days ago
Coroner ID’s bicyclist struck and killed Tuesday in Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
13 search warrants result in over 10,000 marijuana plants seized and 12 arrested
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Man arrested for DUI after crashing into wall in the Adelanto Police parking lot
-
All News8 hours ago
93-year-old woman missing in Apple Valley
-
All News7 hours ago
Driver killed after crashing into pole on Air Expressway in Victorville