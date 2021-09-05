Man killed at River Ridge Apartments in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are investigating after a man was killed at the River Ridge Apartments in Hesperia on Saturday.

It happened at about 5:51am, on September 4, 2021, in the 17500 block of Sequioa Avenue in Hesperia.

Residents living in the area reached out to VVNG and reported hearing a shooting with at least 5-7 rounds fired.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed the deceased is a male but had no other details available for release.

Several evidence crime scene markers were placed along a sidewalk leading to an apartment. Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded and conducted their investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

