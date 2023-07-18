Man killed and woman airlifted after accident on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was killed and a woman was airlifted after a traffic collision Tuesday morning on National Trails Highway in Oro Grande.

It happened at about 7:15 am, on July 18, 2023, underneath the railroad bridge, near the entrance to Cal Portland.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a large front loader with a backhoe came off a semi and landed on a car. The vehicle continued before crashing into a tree located near an apartment complex.

Firefighters from the Victorville Fire Department arrived at the scene and requested an airship for one critical patient with injuries to her arm and back. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and subsequently flown to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center. A male occupant in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Representatives with BNSF responded to inspect the bridge’s integrity and ensure it was safe for trains to travel on. CHP assisted with traffic control on National Trails Highway, and the roadway was briefly closed in both directions.

Employees with county roads were also requested to respond and evaluate gouges in the road.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol are handling the investigation into the collision and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

