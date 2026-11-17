Man Killed After Toyota Pickup Goes Down Rocky Embankment Off 15 Freeway Near Field Road

NEWBERRY SPRINGS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man died Monday morning after his pickup truck went down a rocky embankment off northbound Interstate 15, east of Yermo.

California Highway Patrol officers from the Barstow Area responded at about 10:40 a.m. on November 16, 2026, to the single-vehicle crash south of Field Road in unincorporated San Bernardino County.

According to a written statement from the CHP, investigators said the man was driving a 1999 Toyota pickup northbound when it traveled onto the right shoulder and down a rocky embankment before striking the embankment on the opposite side.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced the driver dead at the scene. His identity is pending confirmation by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin.

The CHP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to have contributed to the crash. Investigators are still working to determine why the pickup left the roadway.

“On behalf of the CHP Barstow Area, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the driver who lost his life in this crash. Our thoughts are with them as they grieve his loss,” said Captain E. Meeker, CHP Barstow Area Commander.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer E. Moreno at 760-255-5900.

Update: The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in the November 16, 2026, crash on the northbound 15 Freeway south of Field Road as Leonardo Molina, 38, a resident of Richmond.

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