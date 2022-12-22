Man intentionally hit with car after an argument outside a store in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was intentionally struck with a vehicle following an argument outside of a convenience store in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 9:30 pm, on December 19, 2022, in the 21700 block of Bear Valley Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the victim and suspect, both adult males, got into an argument outside a convenience store.

The suspect got into his vehicle and accelerated toward the victim. The car struck the victim causing him to be thrown onto the hood of the car.

The suspect left the location and is outstanding at this time.

The victim suffered injuries to his mouth and back and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400.

