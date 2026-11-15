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Man In Wheelchair Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car On Seventh Street In Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:08 pm | Nov. 14, 2026 Updated 8:08 pm | Nov. 14, 2026

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man in a wheelchair was taken to a hospital after he was struck by a car Saturday evening in Victorville.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, on Seventh Street north of La Paz Drive. The man was in the roadway when a northbound Toyota Prius struck him.

Emergency personnel treated the man in the roadway before he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was alert at the time of transport. The extent of his injuries and his current condition were unavailable.

The woman driving the Prius remained at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

The Victorville Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 8:08 pm | Nov. 14, 2026 Updated 8:08 pm | Nov. 14, 2026
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