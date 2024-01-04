Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Apple Valley

Apple Valley, Calif. — Law enforcement officials are currently investigating a shooting incident that took place on Apple Valley Road on Thursday morning.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to the 16500 block of Apple Valley Road near Ohna Road at approximately 10:40 a.m. following reports of a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in critical condition and subsequently airlifted to a trauma center.

Given the victim’s condition at the time of dispatch, an Advanced Life Support (ALS) crew was required to accompany the patient during the helicopter transfer.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or if they are in search of a suspect.

As of now, no further details are available for release as the investigation is ongoing.