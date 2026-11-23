Man Hospitalized After Stabbing On Seventh Street In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was found with stab wounds to his abdomen and arm in Victorville.
Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 15000 block of Seventh Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026.
According to Socorro Cuevas, public information officer for the Victorville Police Department, deputies found the injured man when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. To remain anonymous, call We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or text “REPORT” to the same number. Online reporting is also available.