Man Hospitalized After Stabbing On Seventh Street In Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was hospitalized Sunday night after he was found with stab wounds to his abdomen and arm in Victorville.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 15000 block of Seventh Street at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

According to Socorro Cuevas, public information officer for the Victorville Police Department, deputies found the injured man when they arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Victorville Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. To remain anonymous, call We-Tip at 844-909-3006 or text “REPORT” to the same number. Online reporting is also available.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Watch Now

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.