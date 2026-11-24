Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Vehicle On Seventh Street In Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening on Seventh Street near Plaza Drive in Victorville.
The crash was reported at about 5:36 p.m. on November 23, 2026, near the driveway of the Harbor Freight shopping center.
Gloria Orejel, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told VVNG that responding deputies learned the driver was traveling south on Seventh Street when he struck the man in the roadway.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. The pedestrian was transported to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
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