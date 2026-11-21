Man Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself in Victorville CVS Parking Lot
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself inside a parked car at a CVS in Victorville on Saturday morning, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The incident was reported at about 6:37 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, in the 14400 block of El Evado Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Orejel told VVNG that deputies were dispatched after the man accidentally shot himself inside a red car parked in the CVS lot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Deputies are investigating the incident under California Penal Code section 246.3, which covers negligent discharge of a firearm.Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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