Man hit with hammer and hatchet during attempted robbery
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man sitting in a parked car was struck in the head with a hammer and a hatchet, officials said.
It happened at about 6:34 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, in the 15200 block of Nisqualli Road in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the victim was sitting in his parked car behind Circle K.
“He was approached by several men who attempted to rob him and when the victim refused to hand over his property, he said the suspects hit him in the head and arms with a hammer and a hatchet,” stated Bachman.
Several deputies responded and conducted area checks but were unable to locate the suspects. Medical aid responded and transported the victim to a local hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
