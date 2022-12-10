Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man attempting to jump from the Interstate 15 Freeway overpass was detained a short time later.

It happened at 3:38 p.m. December 9, 2022, on the Palmdale Road overpass in Victorville.

According to the California Highway Patrol logs, a caller advised dispatch that a male subject was hanging on by the fence over the southbound side, causing all southbound traffic to stop.

The Victorville Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the deputies from the Victorville Police Department to assist in running the man down.

He was safely detained and taken for a health evaluation.

No further details were immediately available.

Need help? Know someone who does?

Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline if you are experiencing mental health-related distress or are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.

Call or text 988

Chat at 988lifeline.org

Connect with a trained crisis counselor. 988 is confidential, free, and available 24/7/365.

Visit the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for more information at 988lifeline.org

