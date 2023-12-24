Man Found Shot in Remote Area of Lucerne Valley and Airlifted to Trauma Center

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A man was discovered with a gunshot wound in a remote area of Lucerne Valley and promptly airlifted to a trauma center early Saturday morning, as confirmed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident unfolded at approximately 9:16 a.m. on December 23, 2023, when deputies responded to a call regarding suspicious circumstances in the 10200 block of Lovelace Canyon Road.

Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officers found a male individual south of Desert View with a gunshot wound to the leg, Gloria Huerta, the Public Information Officer for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, told Victor Valley News.

The injured man was swiftly transported by the fire department to their station before being airlifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

At present, an update on his condition is not immediately available.



