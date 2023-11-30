Man Found Passed Out in Apple Valley Parking Lot Arrested for Drug Charges

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 49-year-old Apple Valley man was arrested after he was found passed out next to his motorcycle in a business parking lot, officials said.

On Monday, November 27, 2023, at approximately 3:52 pm, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department were dispatched to a report of a man down at 22142 State Highway 18.

According to sheriff’s officials, the suspect, Carey Douglas Woodcock, was passed out next to his motorcycle.

(22100 block of State Highway 18 as seen in google maps)

Woodcock was awakened by Deputy Mammolito and fire personnel from Apple Valley Fire Department and was found to be intoxicated.

“During the contact with Woodcock, he was found to be in possession of psychotropic mushrooms, methamphetamine, scales and other narcotic paraphernalia,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Woodcock was arrested for transportation of a controlled substance for sales and was subsequently transported to the High Desert Detention Center for housing. On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, Victorville District Attorney’s Office filed four felon counts relating to possession of narcotics for sales. Woodcock is currently being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Mammolito at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Copy URL URL Copied