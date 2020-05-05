Man found dead on turn-out near Big Bear Lake prompts murder investigation

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide investigators are conducting a murder investigation after an adult male was found dead on a turn-out point along Highway 18.

At about 4:00 pm, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a turn-out on Hwy 18 and Glory Ridge following the report of a possible deceased person in the area.

“Deputies and fire personnel responded to the location and confirmed a deceased male was located on the side of the mountain,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail responded and are conducting the investigation.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the adult male victim was pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerad Laing, Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

