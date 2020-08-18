All News
Man found dead on Powerline Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead along Powerline Road in Victorville on Monday, officials said.
It happened on Monday, August 17, 2020, at about 6:30 PM along the 12200 block of Palmdale Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman said the caller found a deceased person on a dirt road also known as Powerline Road. “There is no indication in the call of any foul play,” stated Bachman.
The deceased man’s identity was not available and will be released by the coroner’s office pending notification of next-of-kin.
Southern California has been under a heatwave advisory for almost a week and the temperature in Victorville on Monday was about 107 degrees.
