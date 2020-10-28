All News
Man found dead near sidewalk in Victorville neighborhood
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man believed to be homeless was found dead near a sidewalk in a Victorville neighborhood on Tuesday.
It happened at about 1:33 PM, on October 27, 2020, in the 16400 block of La Paz Drive.
Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the deceased is an elderly male, possibly homeless.
The man’s body was found lying in the street and was covered with a blanket. A deputy waited nearby inside his patrol vehicle for the coroner to arrive.
Rodriguez said the coroner investigator was on scene and had no further details.
