All News
Man found dead near National Trails Highway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of ladies out on a walk called 911 after finding a deceased man, officials said.
It happened on Friday, August 14, 2020, at about 3:38 PM in the area of National Trails Highway and Air Expressway in Victorville.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said the deceased male adult was found about 500 feet south of the highway.
Parks said the death was caused by natural causes and the coroner is handling the investigation.
No other information was available for release.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Apple Valley woman arrested for murder and manslaughter of her 2 daughters after months-long investigation
-
All News6 days ago
Can you help Victorville Police ID this suspect?
-
All News6 days ago
14 arrested, cash, guns, and marijuana seized during search warrant in Victorville
-
Apple Valley News4 days ago
Fatal crash shuts down Central Road in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Cyclist finds man’s body near a mattress in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Barstow police arrest woman who stole shopping cart full of merchandise from Home Depot
-
All News3 days ago
2 Killed in crash on Escondido Ave in Hesperia, others critically injured
-
All News6 days ago
A long-duration and dangerous heat-wave will begin Friday, Monsoon activity possible