Man found dead near National Trails Highway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A couple of ladies out on a walk called 911 after finding a deceased man, officials said.

It happened on Friday, August 14, 2020, at about 3:38 PM in the area of National Trails Highway and Air Expressway in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Staci Parks said the deceased male adult was found about 500 feet south of the highway.

Parks said the death was caused by natural causes and the coroner is handling the investigation.

No other information was available for release.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.