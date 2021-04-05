All News
Man found dead near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead near the Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville.
At about 8:30 AM., on Monday, April 5, 2021, deputies from the Victorville Police Department along with Victorville City Fire responded to the 16900 block of C Street and located the deceased male in the alley near the motel.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the male is reported to be a transient and Homicide Detectives would not be responding to investigate.
Information on the cause of death was not available at the time of this article.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
9-month-old severely injured, mother arrested in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
19-year-old killed Thursday evening in head-on crash in Hesperia
-
All News2 days ago
Anthony Rhoades, Community activist killed in morning crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Woman steals soda and brandishes knife at liquor store clerk in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Driver ejected in crash on Amargosa Road in Victorville
-
All News2 days ago
Driver ejected, killed after rollover crash on Mariposa Road in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man, 60, accused of touching young girls at Apple Valley Park
-
All News4 days ago
Multiple citations issued during Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) enforcement in Hesperia