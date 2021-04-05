Man found dead near Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead near the Green Spot Motel in old town Victorville.

At about 8:30 AM., on Monday, April 5, 2021, deputies from the Victorville Police Department along with Victorville City Fire responded to the 16900 block of C Street and located the deceased male in the alley near the motel.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the male is reported to be a transient and Homicide Detectives would not be responding to investigate.

Information on the cause of death was not available at the time of this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

