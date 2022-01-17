All News
Man found dead Monday morning in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning in Apple Valley.
At about 8:42 am, on January 17, 2022, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 16200 block of Pauhaska Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said residents in the neighborhood came upon an unresponsive man and called 911. “Deputies responded and it was determined the man was deceased, stated Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the specialized investigations personnel have responded and the investigation is ongoing. As of 2:30 pm, authorities remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of the coroner to take possession of the body.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
