Man found dead Monday morning in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning in Apple Valley.

At about 8:42 am, on January 17, 2022, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to the 16200 block of Pauhaska Road.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said residents in the neighborhood came upon an unresponsive man and called 911. “Deputies responded and it was determined the man was deceased, stated Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the specialized investigations personnel have responded and the investigation is ongoing. As of 2:30 pm, authorities remained at the scene awaiting the arrival of the coroner to take possession of the body.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Star Mesa)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.