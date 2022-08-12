All News
Man found dead inside vehicle in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the community of Phelan.
It happened on August 8, 2022, at about 11:52 am, in the area of Wilson Ranch Road and Holly Road.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that deputies responded to a vehicle that had driven through several fences.
“When they arrived, they found a deceased male inside the vehicle,” stated Rodriguez.
The spokeswoman said the Coroner Investigator responded to begin the investigation. The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.
The identity of the deceased male has not been released and no additional information was available for release.
