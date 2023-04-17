Man found dead inside van parked on La Paz Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police in Victorville are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

On April 17, 2023, at about 12:00 pm, Victorville City Firefighters were requested to respond to the 14100 block of La Paz driver reference a CPR at the location.

A male inside a gray 2000 GMC Safari that was parked on the street was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies secured the immediate area around the GMC van with crime scene tape for the investigation. The family of the deceased man was sitting nearby as deputies waited for the coroners to arrive.

According to a member of the Victor Valley News Group Jobi Wood said she would always see the man walking around and that his parents go and collect recycling from the surrounding area on Tuesdays. “I always see them and give them my recycling, they are very nice people. Prayers to the family,” commented Jobi.

The Victorville sheriff’s PIO has not responded to an email requesting information. This article will be updated as details are made available.

