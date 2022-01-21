Man found dead inside truck parked at a Victorville Home Depot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a pickup truck parked at a Victorville Home Depot Thursday morning.

At about 7:44 am, on January 20, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters were dispatched to the 15600 block of Roy Rogers Drive for a man down inside of a black 1994 Toyota with a red-colored camper shell.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak told VVNG the 78-year-old male was found deceased inside of his vehicle. “There were no signs of trauma or foul play,” she stated.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

The cause of death is pending the Coroner’s examination and next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.