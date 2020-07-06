Man found dead inside SUV in Wells Fargo parking lot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside an SUV parked in the Wells Fargo parking lot in Victorville.

It happened at about 11:35 AM on Monday, July 6, 2020, in the 15300 block of Roy Rogers Drive in Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG a Wells Fargo security guard called to report a customer had seen a deceased person inside the vehicle.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department responded to the bank and located a silver older model Toyota 4Runner parked in the parking lot. Deputies and confirmed the male inside the vehicle was deceased.

Rodriguez said the Coroner has assumed the investigation to determine the cause of death. “It is not known at this time how long the vehicle had been parked at the location,” stated Rodriguez.

A portion of the parking lot surrounding the SUV was taped-off as the investigation was completed. The identity of the man will be released by the coroner’s office when next of kin have been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.