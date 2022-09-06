Man found dead inside car parked on Rodeo Dr in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a parked car in Victorville.

It happened just before 11:00 am, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, near a vacant corner house at the intersection of Victor Street and Rodeo Drive.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that someone in the neighborhood noticed the car had been there a while and requested deputies check it out.

(The coroner investigator arrived in a white SUV and photographed the vehicle. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Deputies responded and an adult male was found deceased in a gray 2010 Chevrolet Aveo at the location.

“As of this time, Homicide Investigators are not responding. [The] coroner’s investigator will be responding. The call is open and active and nothing further is available at this time,” stated Rodriguez.

The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification and will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner.

(Both directions of Rodeo Drive were closed for several hours during the investigation. — Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The scene is approximately 1,000 feet away from where a woman named Ashley Tropez was found murdered inside another vacant home on August 26, 2022.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.