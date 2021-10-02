All News
Man found dead inside a vehicle parked in the Cajon Pass
DEVORE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Homicide detectives responded to conduct an investigation after a man was found dead inside a vehicle parked along the Cajon Pass, officials confirmed.
It happened on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at about 6:36 am, in the area of Cajon Blvd and Devore Road.
California Highway Patrol located the parked vehicle, a red 2014 Hyundai Tucson, and discovered a deceased male inside.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations-Homicide detectives responded, along with deputies from Central Station.
Rodriguez said an investigation is underway and further information will be released when available.
