All News
Man found dead inside a car near the Kaiser building in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An adult male was found deceased inside a parked car near the Kaiser building in Hesperia.
It happened at about 1:30 pm, on, Monday, July 25, 2022, in the 13200 block of Main Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed deputies located the deceased adult male inside the vehicle. The white 2009 Chevrolet Impala was parked away from other vehicles in a somewhat vacant parking lot and the rear passenger driver’s side door was partially open.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Officer arrived to pick up the body and will determine the cause of death. The identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Green Tree Inn security guard arrested for the murder of Alexander Jackson-Baldwin
-
All News6 days ago
Man found dead at Center Street Park in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Pedestrian walking on I-15 freeway in Victorville struck by vehicle
-
All News6 days ago
Northbound I-15 freeway in Baker reopens after fatal traffic accident investigation
-
All News5 days ago
Woman found shot to death inside an apartment in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
Victorville man arrested a second time for making terrorist threats
-
All News6 days ago
29-year-old arrested after hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Victorville
-
Adelanto News5 days ago
Deputy kicked in the face by a woman arrested for DUI in Adelanto