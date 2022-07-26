Man found dead inside a car near the Kaiser building in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An adult male was found deceased inside a parked car near the Kaiser building in Hesperia.

It happened at about 1:30 pm, on, Monday, July 25, 2022, in the 13200 block of Main Street.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta confirmed deputies located the deceased adult male inside the vehicle. The white 2009 Chevrolet Impala was parked away from other vehicles in a somewhat vacant parking lot and the rear passenger driver’s side door was partially open.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Officer arrived to pick up the body and will determine the cause of death. The identity will be released once the next of kin has been notified.

