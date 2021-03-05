Man found dead in parking lot of Jess Ranch Marketplace in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a parking lot in Apple Valley.

At about 7:47 AM, on Friday, March 5, 2021, deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department responded to a medical aid call of a man down in the parking lot. Firefighters also responded and pronounced the male deceased.

Deputies taped-off a portion of the parking lot across from the Cinemark Movie Theater.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG station detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Deputies taped-off a portion of the parking lot to conduct an investigation. Photo – Shelly Fitch)