Man found dead in field near Seneca and Mc Art Roads in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities conducted a death investigation after a man was found dead in a vacant field Friday morning in Victorville.
The discovery was made at about 6:52 am, on February 4, 2022, between Borego Road and Mc Art Roads, near the La Mirage Apartment Homes.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG the only information available at this point is that the deceased is a male adult.
Additional information on the identity or age of the deceased male was not available for release at the time of this article.
