Man found dead in car at Hesperia gas station; foul play not suspected

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead in a car Saturday morning at a gas station in Hesperia.

It happened at about 7:35 AM on June 27, 2020, in the 11400 block of Fashion Ct., near Ranchero Road and the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Cindy Bachman told VVNG the man was found unresponsive in a vehicle at the gas station. “There was no sign of trauma and no foul play suspected,” stated Bachman.

Bachman said the body was released to the Coroner and they will identify the deceased as well as determine the cause of death.

