All News
Man found dead by worker surveying for gas lines near Mojave Drive
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A worker surveying an area for gas lines called 911 after he found a deceased man.
It happened on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at about 12:50 PM in the area of Mojave Drive and US Highway 395.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG the male was found at the site of an unfinished construction site that was once slated for a shopping center.
“The manner and cause of death are not known and the Coroner Division transported the body for further investigation,” stated Rodriguez.
No additional information was available for release at this time.
