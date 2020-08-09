Man found dead at High Desert Inn Motel in Hesperia

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Several people were injured in a T-bone crash at the intersection of Sheep Creek near El Mirage Roads Saturday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the traffic accident was reported at about 9:30 PM on August 8th and involved a silver Chevy Tahoe and a silver Ford F-150.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded and located the Tahoe with major damage to the passenger side and used extrication tools to remove a young child. A female adult sitting in the front passenger was critically injured and a helicopter was requested to airlift her to a trauma center.

A CHP helicopter H-80 landed in the roadway and subsequently flew the injured woman to Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Jessica Christopherson was on her way home from work when she drove up to the accident and heard children inside the SUV screaming and pulled over to call 911. Jessica said the little girl’s leg was pinned but when firefighters removed her from the vehicle she only had some scrapes.

According to Jessica, the dad in the Tahoe was okay and another little girl was shaken up and all three were taken by ground ambulance to LLUMC. The driver of the pickup truck sustained a gash to the back of his head.

Jessica told VVNG she’s almost been involved in several accidents on El Mirage Road due to people speeding and would like to see at least a 3-way stop sign instead of just one.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville Station is handling the investigation into the cause of the crash.

